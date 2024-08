videoDetails

Flower showering on Kawad attracted trouble for Muslim youth

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Kawad Yatra Pushpa Varsha News: A Muslim youth had showered flowers on Kanwariyas at Syana Canal outpost in Bulandshahr district of UP. When his video went viral, the young man's life was in danger. He started receiving death threats from his community and village. Not only this, a fatwa was even issued against the wife of the Muslim youth. Know what is the whole matter.