Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington DC on June 23, asserted that the American government will return more than 100 antiquities of India that were earlier stolen from the country.

