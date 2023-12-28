trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703820
Following Ram Temple Inauguration, Ayodhya Railway Station Renamed To "Ayodhya Dham Junction"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Ahead of the grand Ram Lalla pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the name of revamped railway station in Ayodhya has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham.” Following the announcement, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’s Chief Priest thanked CM Yogi. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the art railway station on December 30.

