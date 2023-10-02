trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669754
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2023, the opposition is going to take out a foot march in Mumbai. Leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance will take out a foot march against the central government in Mumbai.
Follow Us

All Videos

6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
play icon0:45
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
play icon0:44
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
Delhi LG VK Saxena Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birthdays
play icon1:27
Delhi LG VK Saxena Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birthdays
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News
play icon1:42
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News

Trending Videos

6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
play icon0:45
BREAKING: NIA's big action against leftist extremism, raid on 60 locations. NIA Raid
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
play icon0:44
TMC to protest in Delhi today against MNREGA Fund Scheme
Delhi LG VK Saxena Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birthdays
play icon1:27
Delhi LG VK Saxena Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birthdays
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News
play icon1:42
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News
India Alliance,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,india alliance meeting mumbai,india alliance news,india alliance meeting in mumbai,Opposition alliance,india alliance meet in mumbai,india alliance mumbai meeting news,india alliance parties,india alliance mumbai meetting,opposition india alliance mumbai meeting,nda vs india alliance,india alliance vs nda,india alliance 2024,india alliance opposition,opposition alliance india,