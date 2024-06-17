videoDetails

For the first time, namaz was not offered on the road in Meerut

| Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

Eid Namaz on Road: This is the first time in Meerut of western Uttar Pradesh that Namaz was not offered on the road. Yes, this time Namaz was not offered on the roads but in Idgah and Bada Maidan. Stopping Namaz on the road was a big challenge for Meerut Police. The police administration had made preparations for this for the last 15 days, but today when Namaz was offered, the roads were empty. Namaz was not offered on the roads. The ADG himself went to the spot and saw the arrangements.