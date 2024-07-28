Advertisement
Forbes speaking out against military terrorists

Sonam|Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
To The Point: Lakhs of Baloch protesters have reached Gwadar. They are raising their voice against the atrocities of the Pakistani army. A referendum is being demanded for a separate Baloch nation. It is clear that the countdown for the disintegration of Pakistan has begun. Pakistan is haunted by the fear of Bangladesh. Hence, the Pakistani army and government are once again trying to suppress the movement of the Baloch. But the spark flaring in the hearts of the Baloch against the atrocities of Pakistan has now become a volcano.

