Foreign guests begins arriving for G20 Summit in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023 India: The G20 summit will be held in the capital Delhi on 9 and 10 September. Leaders of member countries and representatives of other international organizations will participate in this summit. In this connection, the process of arrival of guests continues. Apart from US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among those G20 leaders. Who have already confirmed to come to the summit. The theme of this time's G-20 summit is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family and One Future.
