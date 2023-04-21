NewsVideos
Forensic team reaches Saket Court after Firing Incident

|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A case of firing has come to light in Delhi's Saket court. Forensic team has reached the spot to investigate the matter and investigation is on.

