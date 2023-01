videoDetails

‘Forever Grateful and Indebted': Rishabh Pant thanks 'Two Heroes' for helping him during accident

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his first social media appearance since meeting with a horrific car accident. Pant shared a picture of the two boys on his official Twitter handle and thanked them for saving his life after the car crash.