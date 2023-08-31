trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655840
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
After the successful opening of his film ‘Dream Girl 2’, actor Ayushman Khurana in a candid conversation with ANI expressed happiness and satisfaction over the opening of the movie. The actor is riding high on the success of 'Dream Girl 2', which has scored a half-century at the box office. Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.
