Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returns home after treatment

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Big news from Bangladesh. BNP President Khaleda Zia has returned home after a long treatment. She reached her Gulshan residence 'Feroza' at 7:22 pm on Wednesday. Earlier, at around 7:00 pm, she left for her home from Evercare Hospital.