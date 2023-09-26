trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667514
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
India Canada News: Former Canadian PM's aide Utsav Sanduja gave a big statement on Canada and Justin Trudeau. A Khalistani rally was taken out in Canada against India. After India's tough decisions, the Khalistani rally held yesterday in Canada has flopped badly.
Follow Us

All Videos

Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges
play icon1:20
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges "Political Pressure" To Resolve Viral Video Controversy
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
play icon4:11
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
play icon3:33
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
play icon1:18
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue

Trending Videos

Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges
play icon1:20
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges "Political Pressure" To Resolve Viral Video Controversy
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
play icon4:11
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
play icon3:33
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
play icon1:18
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
khalistan,india vs canda,india canada tension,khalistan freedom rally,khalistan rally in london,khalistan freedom rally canada,utsav sanduja on justin trudeau,canada india tension,Khalistani,khalistani in canada,khalistan canada news,canada khalistan rally,pro khalistan rally in london,canada khalistan protest,khalistan protest,khalistan protest in canada,khalistani vs indians in canada,S Jaishankar,pro india rally in canada,utsav sanduja,nijjar death,