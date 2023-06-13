NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former CEO of Twitter made a big allegation on the Government of India, Anurag Thakur retaliated

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Jack Dorsey On Indian Government: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made very serious allegations against the Government of India. He said that the Government of India has threatened. After which Union Minister Anurag Thakur reprimanded him while retaliating.

All Videos

Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone

Trending Videos

5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
jack dorsey on indian government,jack dorsey on india,jack dorsey interview,jack dorsey hindenburg,jack dorsey on farmer protest,Twitter,twitter former ceo,Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey,Farmers protest,farmers protest coverage,protest against indian govt,kisan pradarshan,indian govt farmers protest,jack dorsey allegations,jack dorsey recent interview,jack dorsey apologizes,jack dorsey latest,jack dorsey recent,jack dorsey india,jack dorsey breaking points,