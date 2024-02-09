trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719866
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash

Feb 09, 2024
A state funeral for two-time President Sebastian Pinera began at the country's former Congress in Santiago on Friday (February 9), with President Gabriel Boric paying tribute to the former leader. Pinera, 74, died on Tuesday (February 6) after the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake in southern Chile. State funeral services began on Wednesday in the capital with a private viewing before opening up to the public.

