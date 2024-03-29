Advertisement
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Raju Pal Murder Case Update: Big news is coming out on Rajupal murder case. CBI court of Lucknow has convicted all the 7 accused in the murder case of former BSP MLA Raju Pal. And the court has sentenced him to life imprisonment. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, who died in police custody in this case, were also named in the Raju Pal murder case.

