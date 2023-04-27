NewsVideos
Former MP Anand Mohan released from jail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Former MP Anand Mohan has been released from jail. PIL has been filed against the release of Anand Mohan. BJP said that the public will not forgive Nitish Kumar.

