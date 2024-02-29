trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726221
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by court

Sonam|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Jaya Prada Breaking News: Former MP Jaya Prada's troubles have increased. MP MLA Court of Rampur has declared actress Jaya Prada as 'absconding' in two cases related to violation of code of conduct.

All Videos

Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
Play Icon03:09
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs
Play Icon03:08
TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs
VIRAL VIDEO: Cab Fare Dispute In Gurgaon Sparks Social Media Debate
Play Icon00:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Cab Fare Dispute In Gurgaon Sparks Social Media Debate
Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on BJP
Play Icon00:42
Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on BJP
VIRAL VIDEO: Attempted Post Office Robbery Caught on Camera, Culprit Uses Spoon
Play Icon00:52
VIRAL VIDEO: Attempted Post Office Robbery Caught on Camera, Culprit Uses Spoon

Trending Videos

Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
play icon3:9
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs
play icon3:8
TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs
VIRAL VIDEO: Cab Fare Dispute In Gurgaon Sparks Social Media Debate
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Cab Fare Dispute In Gurgaon Sparks Social Media Debate
Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on BJP
play icon0:42
Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on BJP
VIRAL VIDEO: Attempted Post Office Robbery Caught on Camera, Culprit Uses Spoon
play icon0:52
VIRAL VIDEO: Attempted Post Office Robbery Caught on Camera, Culprit Uses Spoon