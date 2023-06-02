NewsVideos
Former player and TMC leader Kirti Azad on Wrestlers Protest

Jun 02, 2023
The 1983 World Cup winning Indian team has extended its support to the protesting wrestlers. A joint statement has also been given by the world champion team. In which he appealed to the wrestlers not to take any decision in haste.

