Former PM Nawaz Sharif will take revenge from Imran Khan

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Deshhit: After the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, the troubles of former Pakistan PM Imran have increased further...Imran Khan has been sentenced by the court in a case...It is believed that Imran Khan The jail journey is going to be a long one.. Earlier, it was reported that Nawaz regretted the current economic crisis of the cash-strapped country and claimed that if it had been run on his 1990s economic model, "not a single person would have been unemployed.
