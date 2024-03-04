trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727361
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in court

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Jaya Prada Breaking News: Former MP Jaya Prada surrendered in Rampur court. Actress Jayaprada was currently absconding. A case of violation of code of conduct was registered against Jayaprada in 2019. Jayaprada was not appearing at the hearing.

All Videos

Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
Play Icon01:22
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi
Play Icon04:57
Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: Special news show for the deaf
Play Icon04:14
Badhir News: Special news show for the deaf
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Play Icon00:47
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
Play Icon09:09
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement

Trending Videos

Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
play icon1:22
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns
Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi
play icon4:57
Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: Special news show for the deaf
play icon4:14
Badhir News: Special news show for the deaf
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
play icon0:47
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
play icon9:9
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement