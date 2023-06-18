NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Freebies are hoax”, Piyush Goyal slams Ashok Gehlot govt’s registration for LPG subsidy policy

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Taking a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, union minister Piyush Goyal said that the Rajasthan government is misleading the public by asking them to register for the LPG subsidy instead of providing all citizens with the same.

All Videos

JP Nadda said on Assam tour – PM of Australia had said Modi ji you are the boss
play icon2:22
JP Nadda said on Assam tour – PM of Australia had said Modi ji you are the boss
Delhi Double Murder: 2 women killed for 15 thousand rupees in Delhi's RK Puram
play icon5:13
Delhi Double Murder: 2 women killed for 15 thousand rupees in Delhi's RK Puram
RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi shaken by double murder
play icon5:15
RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi shaken by double murder
Shocking: NASA's Spacecraft Captures Lightning on Jupiter
play icon1:52
Shocking: NASA's Spacecraft Captures Lightning on Jupiter
Shah lashed out at the AAP government
play icon0:40
Shah lashed out at the AAP government

Trending Videos

JP Nadda said on Assam tour – PM of Australia had said Modi ji you are the boss
play icon2:22
JP Nadda said on Assam tour – PM of Australia had said Modi ji you are the boss
Delhi Double Murder: 2 women killed for 15 thousand rupees in Delhi's RK Puram
play icon5:13
Delhi Double Murder: 2 women killed for 15 thousand rupees in Delhi's RK Puram
RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi shaken by double murder
play icon5:15
RK Puram Double Murder: Delhi shaken by double murder
Shocking: NASA's Spacecraft Captures Lightning on Jupiter
play icon1:52
Shocking: NASA's Spacecraft Captures Lightning on Jupiter
Shah lashed out at the AAP government
play icon0:40
Shah lashed out at the AAP government