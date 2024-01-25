trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713944
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
A cultural exchange unfolded as French President Emmanuel Macron expressed admiration for Rajasthani painting art during his visit to Jaipur's iconic Amber Fort. Engaging with local artists, President Macron celebrated the rich heritage of Rajasthani craftsmanship.

