French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated on Argentina's spectacular victory. FIFA World Cup 2022

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Argentina beat France 4–2 in a penalty shootout in the World Cup final in Qatar. He has been able to win the World Cup after 36 years. He has now won the title for the third time after 1978 and 1986. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina on this spectacular victory.