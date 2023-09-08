trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659340
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India is all set to host the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi on September 9 & 10. The preparations to host the world leaders at the grand event are in full swing. The two-day summit will draw delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. World leaders including American Prez Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak and French Prez Emmanuel will attend the event. Meanwhile, French Prez is likely to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on September 10.
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit

