Fresh Gunshots Heard In Anantnag As Indian Army Vows To Avenge Killing Of Its Soldiers

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Indian Army, J&K Police on Sept 14 resumed operation against the terrorists in Anantnag’s Kokernag. On Sept 12, security forces neutralised 2 terrorists during an encounter in Rajouri’s Narla. An Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a DSP were killed in a gunfight with terrorists on Sept 13. Col.
