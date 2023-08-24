trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653239
From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun: List Of Winners From 69th National Film Awards

Aug 24, 2023
The 69th National Film Awards winners were revealed. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for the movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.
