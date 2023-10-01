trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669239
From Canada to Britain...now Khalistanis will have to pay the price

Oct 01, 2023
India Canada Tension: The actions of Khalistan supporters have come to light in Britain, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from visiting the Gurudwara in Glasgow. Earlier, Khalistani terrorist Gurwant Singh Pannu had threatened to wave Khalistan flags in the India-Pakistan match.
