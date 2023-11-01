trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682831
From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with Zee Switch, Tahir Raj Bhasin, a prominent Indian actor, delves into his experience of playing the lead role in the new web series "Sultan of Delhi," which has recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Conducted by Sanya Hussain, the interview offers insights into Bhasin's preparation for the role, his aspirations as a Bollywood action hero, and some light-hearted fun segments.
