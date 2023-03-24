videoDetails

From Farmer To Scientist, Padma Awards 2023 Were Conferred By President Droupadi Murmu | Padma Shri

| Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:32 AM IST

From Farmer To Scientist, Padma Awards 2023 Were Conferred By President Droupadi Murmu | Padma Shri The Padma Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. The President presented the honors in the three categories of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, which are considered the highest civilian honours in India. The awards are being given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.