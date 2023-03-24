NewsVideos
videoDetails

From Farmer To Scientist, Padma Awards 2023 Were Conferred By President Droupadi Murmu | Padma Shri

|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
From Farmer To Scientist, Padma Awards 2023 Were Conferred By President Droupadi Murmu | Padma Shri The Padma Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. The President presented the honors in the three categories of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, which are considered the highest civilian honours in India. The awards are being given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

All Videos

DNA: Serial offender Rahul gets rap from Surat court
20:41
DNA: Serial offender Rahul gets rap from Surat court
Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal Singh's ISI connection?
8:32
Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal Singh's ISI connection?
Is Amritpal coming to Haryana?
0:39
Is Amritpal coming to Haryana?
Baat Pate Ki: Strong reaction of veteran BJP leaders on Rahul Gandhi's statement
9:35
Baat Pate Ki: Strong reaction of veteran BJP leaders on Rahul Gandhi's statement
Exclusive Interview: Know secret of Finland's prosperity from Finland's Ambassador Ritva Koku Ronde?
8:21
Exclusive Interview: Know secret of Finland's prosperity from Finland's Ambassador Ritva Koku Ronde?

Trending Videos

20:41
DNA: Serial offender Rahul gets rap from Surat court
8:32
Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal Singh's ISI connection?
0:39
Is Amritpal coming to Haryana?
9:35
Baat Pate Ki: Strong reaction of veteran BJP leaders on Rahul Gandhi's statement
8:21
Exclusive Interview: Know secret of Finland's prosperity from Finland's Ambassador Ritva Koku Ronde?
India,