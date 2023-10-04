trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670649
From Fighter jets to combat helicopters, IAF to get ‘desi’ upgradation worth over Rs 3 lakh crore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
In one of the biggest indigenisation projects in the defense, IAF is taking up a major program to upgrade its fleet strength. Indian Air Force is working on multiple ‘Make in India’ programs worth over Rs 3.15 Lakh Crore. Air Force will be getting 180 LCA Mark 1A worth Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore.
