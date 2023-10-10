trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673532
From Opera House To Eiffel Tower, World-Famous Structures Illuminated In Colors Of Israeli Flag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Israel-Gaza conflict has reached its fourth day and over 1,500 people have lost their lives. Scenes of devastation have been witnessed in both Israel and Gaza Strip as war escalates. Several iconic buildings and monuments across the world were lit up in colours of Israel’s flag.
