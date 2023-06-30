trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2628963
From the land of Rajasthan, Amit Shah opened everyone's secrets from Congress, AAP to TMC, RJD!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The Home Minister said that now all the leaders of the opposition have gathered in Patna. There were 21 party people. People involved in scams, scams and corruption worth 21 lakh had gathered. 21 parties have come together to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. If Rahul Baba becomes the Prime Minister, then these scams, scams, corruption will become the destiny of India. If Modi ji becomes prime minister again, then these corrupt people will go behind the bars.
