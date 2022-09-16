NewsVideos

PM Narendra Modi turns 72: From Yoga to balanced diet, this is how PM Modi stays fit

Job stress can be difficult, so what about the toughest jobs in the world? Being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy is no cakewalk, especially when you have been doing it for more than eight years. As Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at his healthy habits that help him stay physically and mentally fit for a job that's challenging as none other!

|Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
Job stress can be difficult, so what about the toughest jobs in the world? Being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy is no cakewalk, especially when you have been doing it for more than eight years. As Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at his healthy habits that help him stay physically and mentally fit for a job that's challenging as none other!

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
India,