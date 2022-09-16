PM Narendra Modi turns 72: From Yoga to balanced diet, this is how PM Modi stays fit

Job stress can be difficult, so what about the toughest jobs in the world? Being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy is no cakewalk, especially when you have been doing it for more than eight years. As Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at his healthy habits that help him stay physically and mentally fit for a job that's challenging as none other!

| Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Job stress can be difficult, so what about the toughest jobs in the world? Being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy is no cakewalk, especially when you have been doing it for more than eight years. As Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at his healthy habits that help him stay physically and mentally fit for a job that's challenging as none other!