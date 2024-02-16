trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721852
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Elvish Yadav Case Update: A big revelation has come to light in rave party case related to Elvish Yadav. In FSL report, poison of snakes of Cobra Krait species was found. A case has been registered against the snake charmers including famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Sector 49 police station.

