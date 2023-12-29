trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703947
Fuel Price Price: Why will petrol and diesel be cheaper?

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a big gift just before the New Year. There is going to be a huge reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. It is believed that there is going to be a big cut in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices are expected to be Reduced by Rs 9 while diesel prices may be reduced by Rs 3-4

Second day of meeting in Delhi for the election of JDU President
Second day of meeting in Delhi for the election of JDU President
VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress

