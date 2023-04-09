हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Fugitive Amritpal Singh will be arrested?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Now the Punjab Police has once again issued an alert on Amritpal Singh. Security forces have done a flag march in Bathinda. Punjab Police continues to guard in many areas.
