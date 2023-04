videoDetails

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife questioned at Amritsar airport

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of fugitive Amritpal Singh, has been stopped by the police at Amritsar airport and is questioning her. Let us tell you that Kirandeep Kaur was in the mood to run away to London.