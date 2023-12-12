trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698178
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lambasted DMK MP Mohamed Abdulla for his controversial remark in Parliament on December 11 in Upper House. Chairman Dhankhar expressed his anger when DMK MP tried to draw the Kashmir issue parallel with the Dravidian movement.
