trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634821
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal

|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The woman was apparently furious over the flood situation at the Bhatia village in JJP MLA Ishwar Singh’s Ghula constituency due to spilling of the Ghaggar river
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
play icon1:55
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
play icon6:27
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
play icon5:49
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
play icon1:55
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
play icon6:27
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
play icon5:49
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna