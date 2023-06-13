NewsVideos
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Air travel in India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. The Jewar International Airport is among India's expansive airport connectivity projects. This is one of Delhi's suburbs topping the list of infrastructure-oriented priorities. A 'pod taxi' service for the airport has been revealed. The objective is to improve airport last-mile connectivity.

