America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
America warns North Korea: According to sources, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may go to Russia and meet President Vladimir Putin and there may be talks on providing weapons in the war against Ukraine. For this, America has warned North Korea that if it gives weapons to Russia, it will have to face serious consequences.
