G20 Meeting: Hundreds rally in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir against G20 meet

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Hundreds of people rallied in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday (May 22) to protest arch rival India's decision to host a G20 tourism meeting in its part of the disputed Himalayan region, said a government official. Watch the full story...

