G20 Sherpas and other delegates attends cultural program at G20 Sherpa meet

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

G20 Sherpas and other delegates on December 06 attended the cultural program in Udaipur during their visit for G20 Sherpa meet. Rajasthan government’s cultural show leaves guests awestruck. An orchestra of 39 Rajasthani artists filled Jag Mandir with Melodies of the Desert, captivating G20 delegates with the rich music of India’s heritage. The cultural programme was a feast for the senses playing on light, sound and movement for a truly unique experience. G20 delegates were guided through the valour, spirituality and vibrant culture of Rajasthan through the traditional art of storytelling.