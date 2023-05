videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: China opposes G20 meeting in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

G20 Summit 2023: Amidst tight security, a three-day meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group will begin in Kashmir from today. 150 delegates from 25 countries will participate in it. China, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will not be present in it