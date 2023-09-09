trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660005
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The G20 Summit kicked off on September 9 after world leaders arrived at Bharat Mandapam UK PM Rishi Sunak and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni were also welcomed by PM Modi at the G20 venue
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
play icon1:48
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi
play icon2:12
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
play icon0:50
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
play icon1:27
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20
play icon2:16
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20

