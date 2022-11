G20 Summit: All eyes are on the meeting of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the U.S. President Joe Biden. What happens next?

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 14 for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. What will be the points of discussion? Watch the story...