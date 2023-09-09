trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659866
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting will be held today at Bharat Mandapam in G20 Summit, let us tell you that French President Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
Follow Us

All Videos

Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:16
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
PM Modi welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Bharat Mandapam | G20 Summit
play icon1:28
PM Modi welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Bharat Mandapam | G20 Summit
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
play icon9:48
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
play icon7:29
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20

Trending Videos

Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:16
Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi | G20 Summit
PM Modi welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Bharat Mandapam | G20 Summit
play icon1:28
PM Modi welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Bharat Mandapam | G20 Summit
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
play icon9:48
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
play icon7:29
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
pm modi g20 summit,France President Emmanuel Macron,France President,pm modi g20 summit,G20 summit 2023,Bharat Mandapam,pm modi on china,China PM,Li Qiang,Bharat mandpam,PM Modi,speech at Bharat Mandpam,Ashok Chakra,Bharat Mandapam,india vs bharat,Modi speech,G20 summit 2023,G20 Summit 2023 Update,Zee News,G20 summit 2023,UAE president,G20 summit,Mohammed bin Zayed AlNahyan,G20 summit 2023,India diplomacy,Crowne Price,Mohammed bin Salman,Pak on G20 Summit,Pakistan friend Saudi Arabia,Italy PM,georgia meloni,pm modi reaction,Italy Prime Minister,Bharat mandpam,G20 summit,G20 summit 2023,Digital payment,india 2000 rupee,