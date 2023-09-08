trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659376
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
In view of the G20 summit, many types of restrictions have been imposed in Delhi from 8 to 10 September. The authorities have made elaborate travel restrictions and arrangements to ensure high security and hassle-free traffic movement. Know in Zee News' exclusive ground report what kind of preparations are there for G-20 at Mandi House?
