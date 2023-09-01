trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656238
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit: Delhi luxury hotel gears up, 120 chefs at work to prepare fusion menu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The National Capital will soon turn host to the much anticipated G20 Summit. No stone is being left unturned to prepare Delhi for the upcoming event. The international guests are set to arrive soon, staff of luxury hotels is working tirelessly to ensure their stay is ‘homely’.
Follow Us

All Videos

“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
play icon3:2
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
play icon2:2
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which planets cause divorce
play icon3:24
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which planets cause divorce
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:41
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Aditya L1 Mission Sun: Tear the rays of the sun...India will create history!
play icon1:5
Aditya L1 Mission Sun: Tear the rays of the sun...India will create history!

Trending Videos

“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
play icon3:2
“World looking at India to achieve Sustainable Development Goals...” Norwegian Envoy to India
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
play icon2:2
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which planets cause divorce
play icon3:24
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which planets cause divorce
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:41
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Aditya L1 Mission Sun: Tear the rays of the sun...India will create history!
play icon1:5
Aditya L1 Mission Sun: Tear the rays of the sun...India will create history!