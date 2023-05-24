NewsVideos
G20 Summit in Kashmir: Getting praise from the birthplace is a different matter – Hina Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Today is the last day of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In which 150 guests from 25 countries were seen shopping in the craft market of Srinagar. Where the guests have also enjoyed Shikara.

